  Monday Jun, 07 2021 09:56:03 PM

Tacurong City mayor succumbs to COVID-19

Breaking News • 06:15 AM Mon Jun 7, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

TACURONG CITY – Mayor Angelo Montilla of Tacurong City has succumbed to COVID-19 infections while undergoing medication at a hospital in Gen. Santos City Sunday night.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected and sudden passing of our beloved mayor, Angelo ‘Roncal’ Ortizo Montilla,” the Tacurong City government announced today through its official FB page.

Allan Freno, Tacurong City spokesperson, said Mayor Roncal had tested positive for COVID-19 and was brought to a hospital in General Santos City.

“He fought but sadly succumbed to the virus at around 9:30 in the evening of June 6,” Freno said. His remains will be cremated today.

Freno said despite the risk brought about by the pandemic, Mayor Montilla continued to physically report to work and be on the frontlines in our fight against this crisis, a testament to his leadership and passion to serve.

“Mayor Roncal will be remembered as a tireless leader who sacrificed his life in the name of public service,” Freno said. “His legacy will live on.”

Freno said the wake and burial of the late mayor are yet to be announced.

Vice Mayor Lino Montilla, his brother, will assume as city mayor. 

 

 

