  Saturday Jan, 14 2023 04:49:40 AM

Tacurong cops arrest man with M-16 Bushmaster rifle, shabu

Local News • 19:15 PM Fri Jan 13, 2023
46
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

TACURONG CITY – Authorities arrested here Friday a man for possession of an unlicensed high-powered firearm and suspected shabu during a checkpoint operation in Barangay San Emmanuel.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police regional director for Soccsksargen region, identified the man as Rodel Dawatan, 37, of Barangay Kalawag, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Macaraeg said police personnel were conducting regular checkpoint operation at about 8 a.m. along the national highway in Purok Namnama, Barangay San Emmanuel when they noticed the driver of a Mitsubishi Expander acting suspiciously.

Upon plain view inspection, the police spotted a partially hidden M16 bushmaster rifle in the passenger seat.

“The drive failed to present documents legalizing his possession of a firearm,” Macaraeg said. Also found in Dawatan’s car were eight pieces of ammunition and a huge sachet of suspected shabu.

The suspect who did not resist arrest is now detained at the Tacurong City police lock-up facility while appropriate charges are being prepared against him.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Power supply from NGCP fully restored, Cotabato Light says

COTABATO CITY  – The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced that power supply from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines...

Sandiganbayan orders arrest of Sajid Ampatuan

MANILA – Former Maguindanao governor Datu Sajid Ampatuan was convicted by the Sandiganbayan on Friday for graft and falsification in connection...

Tacurong cops arrest man with M-16 Bushmaster rifle, shabu

TACURONG CITY – Authorities arrested here Friday a man for possession of an unlicensed high-powered firearm and suspected shabu during a checkpoint...

Bangladesh government to strengthen partnership with BARMM thru BRAC

COTABATO CITY  – The Bangladesh envoy to the Philippines F.M. Borhan Uddin has vowed to strengthen partnership with the Bangsamoro Autonomous...

BARMM welcomes SC decision dismissing petition questioning the inclusion of Cotabato City to BARMM

COTABATO CITY -- The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today welcomed a Supreme Court decision that dismissed a petition...