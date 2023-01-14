Tacurong cops arrest man with M-16 Bushmaster rifle, shabu

TACURONG CITY – Authorities arrested here Friday a man for possession of an unlicensed high-powered firearm and suspected shabu during a checkpoint operation in Barangay San Emmanuel.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police regional director for Soccsksargen region, identified the man as Rodel Dawatan, 37, of Barangay Kalawag, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Macaraeg said police personnel were conducting regular checkpoint operation at about 8 a.m. along the national highway in Purok Namnama, Barangay San Emmanuel when they noticed the driver of a Mitsubishi Expander acting suspiciously.

Upon plain view inspection, the police spotted a partially hidden M16 bushmaster rifle in the passenger seat.

“The drive failed to present documents legalizing his possession of a firearm,” Macaraeg said. Also found in Dawatan’s car were eight pieces of ammunition and a huge sachet of suspected shabu.

The suspect who did not resist arrest is now detained at the Tacurong City police lock-up facility while appropriate charges are being prepared against him.