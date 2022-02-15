Tacurong radioman's killers charged for murder

Less than a month into the killing of Jaynard Angeles, former broadcaster of Radyo ni Juan in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat, Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco, Executive Director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS), announced on Friday that a murder complaint has been filed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) against two suspects in connection with the crime.

Egco said that the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) of PNP created to investigate the murder of Angeles has finished its initial probe with the formal filing of a murder charge against suspects Dalod Palakasi and Alamsor Matakending, both residents of Mangudadatu, Maguindanao with the Office of the Prosecutor of Tacurong City and docketed as NPS No. XII-10-INV-22B-00022.

"The Presidential Task Force conveys its utmost gratitude to the men and women of the PNP in Sultan Kudarat who worked tirelessly in the investigation into the killing of former broadcaster Jaynard Angeles.

The Palace executive explained that the filing of murder charges against the suspects is a testament to the government’s “relentless commitment” to bring to justice all perpetrators of violence and to end impunity, pointing out that just a few days earlier, a murder case was also filed against the suspected killers of veteran journalist Jess Malabanan.

It should be recalled Angeles was shot and killed at an auto repair shop in Purok Sampaguita, Brgy. New Carmen, Tacurong City last January 12, 2022. Investigation revealed that the two gunmen approached the victim and shot him in the head which caused his death. The suspects immediately fled the scene on board a motorcycle.

The government through the PTFoMS immediately condemned the killing “in the strongest possible terms” and vowed to hunt down the perpetrators even if Mr. Angeles was a former media practitioner. Egco promised to bring to justice the masterminds of this heinous crime. The suspects were positively identified by eye witnesses who gave their sworn affidavits to the PNP.

Prior to the incident, Angeles was dismissed for cause by the management of Radyo ni Juan 88.3 FM Station. He was running for councilor in his hometown of Lambayong at the time he was killed. Egco said that the government is working non-stop in its quest to protect media workers, especially in the coming elections.

Egco pointed out that based on data collected by PTFoMS, there is an increase in violence perpetrated against media practitioners before, during, and after the elections. This prompted Egco to request the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to designate PNP officials as PTFoMS Focal Persons in each province and city nationwide. This request was promptly granted by the DILG.

Dubbed as Media Security Vanguards, the Focal Persons are composed of PNP’s Public Information Officers and will serve as the “first line of defense” of journalists all over the country as they will be the first to receive and respond to all threats leveled against any media worker. They will also coordinate directly with PTFoMS Special Agents in expediting the resolution of cases of violence against media workers.

“We took this initiative for the designation of PNP officers as Media Vanguards as part of our proactive efforts to ensure the safety of media workers especially during this critical period in Philippine history as envisioned by President Rodrigo Duterte in his Administrative Order No. 1 (AO1),” the Palace official added. ###