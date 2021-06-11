  Friday Jun, 11 2021 03:01:12 AM

Tacurong's VM assumes as new mayor

Local News • 16:00 PM Thu Jun 10, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
The Philippine flag flies at half mast after the demise of Tacurong City Mayor Angelo Montilla.

TACURONG CITY --- The vice mayor of this city took over Tuesday as mayor, a post left vacant with the demise of his older brother due to COVID-19 infection.

Vice Mayor Lino Montilla assumed as the new Tacurong City mayor based on the rule of succession stated in the Local Government Code following the death on June 6 of his older brother, Mayor Angelo Montilla,

The younger Montilla took his oath as mayor before Victoria Dolido, the city’s interior and local government officer.

His older brother, known here as “Mayor Roncal,” succumb June 6 to complications caused by coronavirus infection in a hospital in General Santos City.

The top member of the Tacurong City Sangguniang Panglungsod, the councilor Lailaine Montilla, also assumed as vice mayor in the presence of Dolido.   

A popular high school principal in Cotabato City, Panfilo Cedeño of the Cotabato City National High School, also died due to COVID-19 last June 6.

The school where Cedeño was principal has thousands of Muslim and Christian students.

He was known in Cotabato City for his active involvement in peace-building activities meant to foster interfaith and cultural solidarity among Muslim and Christian students. 

