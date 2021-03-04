Tandag mayor cited for supporting BARMM relief mission

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government expressed gratitude Wednesday to Tandag City Mayor Roxanne Pimentel for helping facilitate an outreach operation for hundreds of her typhoon-stricken constituents last week.

The local government, health and social welfare ministries of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao facilitated the relief mission in Tandag City, badly hit by Typhoon Auring that slammed the Caraga Region about two weeks ago.

“The Bangsamoro government is thankful to the mayor of Tandag for helping us out,” Sinarimbo said Wednesday.

The relief operation was facilitated by BARMM’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, which is operating under Sinarimbo’s supervision.

The BARMM government sent 10 trucks of food supplies, hygiene and sleeping kits to Tandag, which is 12 hours away via overland travel from Cotabato City, seat of the Bangsamoro regional government.

Sinarimbo and Raisa Jadjurie, local government and social welfare ministers of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, respectively, and BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim together led the send-off rite for the team tasked to deliver the relief supplies to the local government unit of Tandag City.

Among the provisions carried by ten trucks that departed Friday to Tandag City were food packs consisting of rice and canned goods, 3,000 sleeping kits and 2,500 hygiene kits.

Pimentel, chairperson of the Tandag City disaster risk reduction and management council, provided technical and manpower support to READI personnel Sinarimbo dispatched to facilitate the relief mission.

“We can’t thank the mayor enough,” Sinarimbo, also BARMM regional spokesperson, said Wednesday.

READI personnel were accompanied by teams from the Tandag City LGU in crossing rivers to deliver relief supplies to residents affected by Typhoon Auring.

The READI contingent has emergency responders and disaster response experts easy to mobilize in areas where they are needed.

Reports reaching the Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City indicated that more than 400 families in Tandag City were badly affected by the typhoon that hit the area last week. (John Felix Unson)