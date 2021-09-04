  Saturday Sep, 04 2021 01:15:27 PM

Tantangan resident dead, 2 companions hurt in ambush

Peace and Order • 10:15 AM Sat Sep 4, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
Ambush victim Datu Ain Alamada died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds. (Courtesy of Marvin Padilla Goniabo)

KORONADAL CITY --- Gunmen on a motorcycle shot dead a farmer and wounded two others in an ambush in Tantangan, South Cotabato past 3:00 p.m. Friday.

In a September 4 advisory, the South Cotabato provincial police office here identified the fatality as Datu Ain Alamada, who died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Alamada and his two companions, Baila Mangabpil and Binabai Akil Saladang, were together on a tricycle when they were attacked while motoring through a stretch of the highway in Barangay Cuyapo in Tantangan, en route to Tacurong City.

Mangabpil and Saladang, who were both injured in the attack, were immediately rushed to a hospital by responding personnel of the Tantangan municipal police and members of the Bureau of Fire Protection assigned in the municipality.

The victims are residents of Purok Maharlika in Barangay Poblacion, Tantangan.

Investigators are still trying to identify the culprits responsible for the daring gun attack that resulted in the death of Alamada.

They are certain Alamada was the target of the attack.

 

