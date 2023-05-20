  Saturday May, 20 2023 09:16:18 PM

Tawi-Tawi drug peddler falls

18:45 PM Sat May 20, 2023
31
By: 
DXMS Radyo Bida Cotabato

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Joint forces of the Tawi-Tawi PNP, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Philippine Marines arrested a drug peddler in Bongao town and seized from him P136,00 worth of shabu and paraphernalia during buy bust operation Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Malik Kalbi, a resident of Bongao and region's Top 10 wanted drug personality.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, BARMM police regional director, lauded the Tawi-Tawi PNP, PDEA and Marines for the arrest of the suspect even as he appealed to residents to help authorities stop the proliferation of illegal drugs.

 

