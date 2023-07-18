Tawi-Tawi gets P11-M worth of life-saving equipment from BARMM

COTABATO CITY – In its bid to improve emergency response to island municipalities in Tawi-Tawi, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) has handed over one Patient Transport Vehicle and one Sea Ambulance to Tawi-Tawi beneficiaries during ceremonies today in front of the BARMM executive building.

The project is part of the Transitional Development Impact Fund (TDIF) implementation, according to BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim.

The sea and land transport vehicles were funded through the TDIF, which can be used to implement projects that will positively impact the Bangsamoro Region's continuous development during the Transition Period.

The TDIF is implemented by the various ministries in collaboration with the Office of Members of Parliament of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, which in this case, is the Office of MP Eddie Mapag Alih.

"These projects reflect the Bangsamoro Government's unwavering commitment to improving the well-being of all communities and ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of quality healthcare services," Alih said during the program.

Present to witness the program were BARMM senior Minister BARMM Senior Minister Abunawas Maslamama, MILG Minister Atty. Naguib G. Sinarimbo, MILG Deputy Minister Ibrahim P. Ibay, Environment Minister and Joint Normalization Committee Co-Chair Akmad "Toks" Brahim, and representatives from the offices of MP Suharto M. Ambolodto and MP Bai Maleiha B. Candao.

Ebrahim said the Tuan Ligaddong Lipae Mamorial Hospital in Tawi-Tawi will benefit from the Patient Transport Vehicle valued at PHP2 million, while MUFTI, the Muslim Upliftment Foundation of Tawi-Tawi, Inc., will benefit from the PHP9 million Sea Ambulance.

"Decades of unrest in our homeland have deprived our people of their rights and welfare, including access to government benefits and social services. But with the signing of the peace accord, we can now feel its positive impact on our people," Ebrahim said.

One transport vehicle was also turned over to Liga ng Barangay in Northern Kabuntalan through the TDIF of MP Ambolodto, and one firetruck was turned over to the Darapanan community through the TDIF of MP Candao.