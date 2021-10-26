Tawi-Tawi town halls nearing completion, inauguration to follow

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments in the Bangsamoro Region (MILG-BARMM) today announced that the three municipal building projects in Tawi-Tawi are nearing completion and will soon be inaugurated.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, MILG-BARMM minister said the two storey building projects of MILG in the island municipalities of Simunul, Tandubas, and Sapa Sapa, all in the province of Tawi Tawi, are taking shape.

“We hope that by end of the year, substantial progress will be achieved,” he said.

Sinarimbo said the project is part of the program of his ministry to respond to the needs of local government units (LGUs) “so that governance can be felt even in the far away island municipalities of the Bangsamoro.”

The BARMM, through the MILG, has also started for this year the construction of eight municipal halls in the provinces of Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao.

Sinarimbo said the MILG and local government units in the BARMM island provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi had already signed memoranda of agreements for the construction of their respective municipal halls.

He added that his office has also allocated a budget for the construction of 100 units of barangay halls across the region.

“The schedule for the groundbreaking ceremonies will start once the projects are completed before the year ends,” Sinarimbo said.