Teacher-cartoonist killed in Sultan Kudarat province

COTABATO CITY - A man killed with a pistol a popular cartoonist in an interior barangay in Lebak town in Sultan Kudarat late Saturday.

Lt. Col. Julius Malcontento, chief of the Lebak Municipal Police Station, said the victim, Benharl Capote, 27, died from seven gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

Malcontento said Capote was attacked by a man, armed with a 9 millimeter pistol, in Sitio Langganasi in Barangay Pasandalan, Lebak on Saturday night.

Malcontento said Capote was a school teacher.

Local officials said the slain Capote was a cartoonist who ranked first in the Pitik Bulag 3rd Tagisan Editorial Cartoon Contest last month.