Teacher in Kidapawan City arrested for 22 estafa cases

Local News • 15:30 PM Wed Oct 26, 2022
John M. Unson
School teacher Shella Cumahig Salili is now under police custody. (From Kidapawan CPO)

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The police arrested Tuesday a school teacher here wanted for 22 counts of estafa pending in a local court.

The arrest of the 38-year-old Shella Cumahig Salili was confirmed in an official announcement Wednesday by the Kidapawan City Police Office.

She voluntarily turned herself in when policemen arrived at her residence in Barangay Katipunan to serve her a warrant of arrest issued by a branch in this city of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities.

Salili is facing 7 counts of estafa and 15 counts of estafa with falsification of public documents in the MTCC here.

The court has set a P396,000 bail for her temporary release. (John Unson)

 

