Teacher, pastor die in highway mishap in NoCot

COTABATO CITY - A public school teacher and her husband died on the spot when a pick-up truck rammed their motorcycle in Aleosan, North Cotabato Monday.

The Catholic layman George Gornes had just fetched his teacher-spouse, Remedios, from school and were together motoring through a stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay Pagangan, Aleosan when they were hit by a speeding white Toyota pick-up truck (NGA 1896).

Witnesses told reporters the pick-up truck also hit a motorcycle parked nearby before it plowed through a roadside makeshift shelter, damaging the structure made of semi-permanent materials.

The Gornes couple died on the spot from injuries sustained in the 4 p.m. accident.

Radio Station DXMS tried to reach for police reports from the Aleosan PNP officer in charge Maj. Jennefer C Amotan but it failed.