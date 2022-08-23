  Tuesday Aug, 23 2022 12:05:21 PM

Teacher, pastor die in highway mishap in NoCot

Local News • 08:30 AM Tue Aug 23, 2022
John M. Unson
A couple perished in this accident. (From FB page of Ronald Arcenas) 

COTABATO CITY - A public school teacher and her husband died on the spot when a pick-up truck rammed their motorcycle in Aleosan, North Cotabato Monday.  

The Catholic layman George Gornes had just fetched his teacher-spouse, Remedios, from school and were together motoring through a stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay Pagangan, Aleosan when they were hit by a speeding white Toyota pick-up truck (NGA 1896).

Witnesses told reporters the pick-up truck also hit a motorcycle parked nearby before it plowed through a roadside makeshift shelter, damaging the structure made of semi-permanent materials.

The Gornes couple died on the spot from injuries sustained in the 4 p.m. accident.

Radio Station DXMS tried to reach for police reports from the Aleosan PNP officer in charge Maj. Jennefer C Amotan but it failed.

 

 

