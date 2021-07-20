Tension, commotion hit Maguindanao Comelec office

DATU BLAH SINSUAT, Maguindanao – Political observers in a Maguindanao town have already seen a preview of what it is likely during election day next year.

During the hearing of the Election Registration Board, an argument ensued between people who have the same family name where the town was named after - Sinsuat.

Policemen and members of the Philippine Marines have to be deployed during the ERB hearing where Bai Ingrid Sinsuat was being opposed by four residents of Baranagay Resa.

Bai Ingrid tried to register as voter of Barangay Resa, a coastal village in Datu Blah Sinsuat town.

The petitioners against her registration claimed that she has never been staying in the village for a long time. Town Mayor Marshall Sinsuat also said that Bai Ingrid, a relative by affinity, was no longer staying in Barangay Resa.

But Bai Ingrid insisted she is a local resident and that her family has an ancestral home in the village. She claimed to be the grand daughter of Datu Blah Sinsuat where the town was named after.

One of the petitioners, Barangay Resa chair Asanal Sinsuat. He said he can attest that Bai Ingrid was never a staying resident of the barangay.

Asanal said all he knew was she has been living in Davao City.

"If she refers to the ancestral houses, no one lives in those houses now, and we didnt saw her staying in our village nor she owned a house in the barnagay," Asanal said in a phone interview.

No resolution was reached on her registration record.

But Bai Ingrid said two of her supporters were hurt during a brief commontion outside the Comelec office when attacked by those who were opposed to her registration.

Mayor Sinsuat said one of the supporters of Bai Ingrid was arrested for carrying a pistol and was turned over to local police of investigation.

Bai Ingrid insisted the man was authorized to carry guns and that his pistol was licensed.

Bai Ingrid was the wife of late Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, son of late former Maguindanao Gov. Andal Ampatuan Sr.

When asked if she plans to run for mayoralty post, Bai Ingrid refused to answer. (Ferdinandh Cabrera)