Terrorist killed, 2 captured in military raid in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, MAGUINDANAO - A Dawlah Islamiya terrorist was killed and 2 others were captured during a raid conducted by Joint Task Force Central (JTF Central) at Brgy Nabundas, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao around 8 o'clock in the morning today, July 17, 2021.

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Cadiente, Commanding Officer of 33rd Infantry (Makabayan) Battalion, disclosed that elements of 33IB acted on the reports of civilian populace in the area on the presence of DI terrorist led by an allias Tong Bomber in their community.

"While our troops approaches the location of the suspected terrorists, we were met by heavy fires forcing our troops to retaliate", Lt. Col. Cadiente disclosed, adding that firefight resulted to one terrorist killed identified as alias Tong Bomber and 2 captured known as Nondo Sangalan and Tong Sangalan while one (1) M14 rifle and two (2) improvised explosive devices were recovered from the suspects.

A soldier was also wounded during the armed clash.

"This accomplishment displays the important role of the community in defeating the threats brought by the terrorist groups in Maguindanao", said Col. Pedro Balisi, Commander of 1st Mechanized Brigade.

"The partnership of the military, Local Government Units, and residents of Maguindanao will ultimately make our community safe, peaceful, and progressive", Col. Balisi added.

The remains of the neutralized terrorist was immediately turned over to the barangay officials of Barangay Nabundas, SSM, Maguindanao while the captured personalities were placed under local PNP custody for proper filing of cases.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, Commander of JTF Central and 6th Infantry Division, expressed his appreciation to the prompt response of the troops to prevent the suspected terrorists from conducting atrocities in the area.

"Your actions have saved countless lives that could have been victims of these suspected terrorists," Maj. Gen. Uy said, at the same time expressing his gratitude for the help of the local residents in reporting the presence of the said terrorists.

He further conveys that the government is open and ready to accept any members of the terrorist group who desires to surrender and live a peaceful life. "We have the AGILA-HAVEN Program of the Province of Maguindanao that has already extended numerous assistance to the former members of BIFF and DI," Maj. Gen. Uy explained.

Just recently, Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu of the Province of Maguindanao distributed livelihood assistance to 17 former BIFF members held at the Provincial Captiol, Buluan, Maguidanao to help the former extremists live a peaceful and sustainable life with their family.

Likewise, Maj. Gen. Uy expressed that the JTF Central will not stop from hunting down BIFF and DI terrorists who continue to threaten and attack our communities.