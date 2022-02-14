TESDA 12 to build more houses for "Odette" victims Surigao City

KORONADAL CITY - The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has started building houses in Sumilom Island, Barangay Lipata, Surigao City as part of the agency’s contribution in helping the Odette victims recover and restart their lives.

Sumilom Island is about 45 minutes away from the mainland and could be reached via boat mode of transportation to and from the mainland.

TESDA 12 Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar II, together with 24 personnel from different TESDA Training Institution and Provincial Training Center for “TESDAmayan 2.0,” also brought tools to help the construction of 35 houses damaged during the onslaught of typhoon Odette last December 17, 2021.

“We brought chainsaw, portable table saw, construction materials here in the island to help them build their houses,” Director Abrogar II said during a radio interview.

TESDA 12 planned to sourced out woods as construction materials in the island in building homes as it will take days for the villagers to get their wood from the mainland.

“Many trees fell especially coconut trees that’s why we bring those materials for us to produce the needed woods for the houses,” Abrogar said.

About 95 percent of the houses in Sumilom Island were destroyed during the typhoon and two months after the devastation residens are still in the recovery process.

Other materials were sponsored by the local government unit and private groups and TESDA 12 provided the skills and other TechVoc programs for the bayanihan program.

TESDA has experts in Masonry, Carpentry and Electrical brought to the island not only to help but also to train the beneficiaries.

Last January 3, 2022, TESDA 12 also build 20 houses in Barangay Punta Bilar, Surigao City.

TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro S. Lapeña assured that more help will come to the different areas in Mindanao and Visayas hardest hit by typhoon, and scholarship will be offered for the resumption of their livelihood and employment.

The United Nation also call the attention of other agencies to help for the recovery of Surigao City and other areas as many houses was still destroyed and family are still in the evacuation centers.