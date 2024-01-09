TESDA 12 inked a partnership with Mahintana Foundation Inc.

KORONADAL CITY - Mahintana Foundation Incorporated is now a member of the industry board of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority 12 which will be focused in Agriculture, Energy and Information Communication Technology and Information Technology in the region.

In the Year-End Program Evaluation of TESDA 12 together with the other TESDA Training Institutions and Provincial Offices, Mahintana and TESDA 12 signed the Memorandum of Agreement to strengthen the partnership of TechVoc Program and to give opportunities to every TESDA graduate.

Liza Duropan-Hora, executive director of Mahintana Foundation thanked TESDA for the strong support for their programs.

The MOA signing is the first official activity that Mahintana and TESDA have done as the two agencies implement programs for the past years.

“This is our first official activity with TESDA and our first partnership with TechVoc implementations, we hope that it will be fruitful for both of our agencies,” Hora said.

TESDA 12 recognizes the importance of engaging the industry in governance through a partnership among the industry, labor sector, academe, and the government through establishing an industry board.

With the said partnership and agreement, TESDA 12 assured that every program in the region is inclined to address every demand of the industry and ensures the employment of every TESDA graduate.

“We are assuring that every graduate of TESDA will go to employment, local and abroad,” Director Abrogar II said.

TESDA 12 also searching for the next partner in transport, tourism, manufacturing, and other sectors in the region to give ample choices and programs.

“We also believe the role of the industry in the competency development of the human capital of the region, TVET program should be a partnership approach” Abrogar added.

For 2024, TESDA 12 targeted more partners and other industries in the region to be part of the industry board.