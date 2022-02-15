TESDA-12 posts 14% increase in enrollees, exceeds target in its programs

KORONADAL CITY - The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Region 12 has achieved a milestone as it exceeded its target for its yearly programs covering the period January 2021 to January 2022.

During that period, there were 59,841 tech-voc enrollees or an increase of 14% from the previous year amidst the ongoing pandemic. From the total, 23,639 individuals have already received their Certificate of Competencies on different programs.

There were also 3,070 trainees who completed their program under the Rice Extension Services Program or RESP while 1,594 individuals also received skills training under the Agrarian Reform Beneficiary (ARB).There were also 12,002 individuals who took construction-related courses for the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program.

These accomplishments are in accordance with TESDA’s guiding principle “TESDA Abot Lahat” –an advocacy of TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña in delivering its services and programs to all Filipinos in all sectors, no matter the circumstances.

Regional Director Rafael Abrogar acknowledged the help of other institutions like the Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment Cluster – Region 12, Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police and their stakeholders.

“TESDA XII would also like to thank our partners and TVET stakeholders - TVIs, industry partners, LGUs, national government agencies, congressional partners, our men in uniform, other private sector partners and most especially to the Filipino public whom, we have vowed to serve. Thank you for your belief in TESDA and in our capacity to change lives for the better.”

Abrogar said they will continue their programs such as the Project TALA or TESDA Alay ay Liwanag At Asesnso and will create more projects, particularly in ending insurgencies in the region as part of the national government’s goal program of attaining inclusive peace and security