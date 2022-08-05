TESDA 12 to train region’s agri sector on use of drone in farming

KORONADAL CITY – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA-12) is helping farmers in the Soccsksargen region on the use of modern technology, like the drone, in farming.

TESDA Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar II recently met with drone experts and professor from the University of Southern Mindanao (USM) - Kabacan Campus and discussed about the use of drone in agriculture.

Director Abrogar recently said TESDA will engage the agriculture sector in the region on the use of modern farming equipment and practices as directed by Pres. Ferdinand BongBong Marcos Jr in his State of the Nation Address.

“We will build the best manpower through effective and efficient training of stakeholders in the agriculture sector. We will level up our skilled workforce,” Director Abrogar II said.

USM-Kabacan will be the first university in Region 12 to receive the Agriculture Drone Production Level II in partnership with the Department of Agriculture and Agriculture Training Institute (ATI).

TESDA 12 will fund the training through “Tulong Trabaho Scholarship Program (TTSP)” while USM-Kabacan will provide the training modules.

USM-Kabacan has been using drone technology for over a year for land survey, seeding, fertilization, and Geographic Information System that helped farmers on choices of crops to be planted.

Agriculture Drone Production Level II will be one of the 200 more training that TESDA 12 will offer in the region from this year and the coming years.

“We will ensure the best delivery of our training services as this will translate into concrete transformation on the lives of our kababayans in Region 12,” Director Abrogar II said.