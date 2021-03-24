TESDA 12 trains Army, PNP to be photovoltaic installation instructors

KORONADAL CITY – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA-12) has created a new approach to reach the unreached and to serve the underserved areas in the region.

Soldiers and policemen have gathered for the 3-day “Multiplier Training” for the “TESDA Dose’s Project TALA or TESDA Alay ay Liwanag at Asenso.”

The training was aimed to equip the police and military personnel with different approaches as they will train the Indigenous Peoples in the far-flung areas in Region 12.

TESDA 12 Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar II has encouraged the men and women in uniform to cooperate and listen to the lectures and discussions as they will become trainers and will be the source of information of the different pieces of trainings in the mountains.

“We are at war, but, this is not the war of bullets and arms, but, this is a war against poverty, against missed opportunities to far-flung areas in the region,” Abrogar said.

TESDA Dose expects to have enough instructors to cover the 2,000 households in the region who requested to undergo training thru Project TALA.

Last year, over 600 households were lighted through Project TALA which also aims to give ample chance and educate the beneficiaries in Photovoltaic Installation and Maintenance before they receive the set of Solar Power System equipment from TESDA Dose.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has issued Executive Order 70 or Whole of the Nation Approach to combat insurgency in the country through different programs from the government agencies.

Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security (CORDS) 12 and TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro S. Lapeña has urged everyone in government to help act against insurgency to protect the people from CPP-NPA.

“We have to act fast, and that fast is now,” Secretary Lapeña said during the Council Meeting with different government agencies.