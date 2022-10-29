Third Update: Maguindanao del Norte disaster death toll now at 67

COTABATO CITY – The death toll due to flashfloods and landslides spawned by Typhoon Paeng in Maguindanao del Norte has risen to 67, the Bangsamoro regional disaster agency today reported.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said the number may rise further as more villagers remained missing.

“As per our rescue workers on the ground, the number might increase with many of the residents in Barangay Kusiong remained missing and could not be accounted for,” Sinarimbo, BARMM minister of the interior and local government, told his agency’s “Sindaw Bangsamoro” radio program over DXMS-AM and DXOL-FM Friday night.

In a situation report (SitRep 2) issued by the BARMM Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi), 50 persons were buried alive following a landslide the hit a relocation site at the foot of Mt. Minandar in Barangay Kusiong, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Ten were confirmed dead in Datu Blah Sinsuat and another seven in Upi, all in Maguindanao del Norte.

The same report showed that 31 individuals were injured in Barangay Kusiong while five are still missing while six remained unaccounted for in Datu Blah Sinsuat.

Most the victims belonged to the Indigenous Peoples Teduray tribe.

BARMM READi also reported that 115,437 families (about 572,185 individuals), in 126 villages in Maguindanao del Norte and Cotabato City have been affected by the weather disturbances.

“On Friday afternoon, amid continuous rainfall, rescue and retrieval workers pulled out 14 cadavers, mostly women and children, who sought refuge inside the St. Peter and Paul Episcopal chapel when gushing muds and rolling rocks from Mt. Minandar started to rage towards the chapel,” said Fatima Kanakan, a Teduray and former director of Indigenous Peoples in the defunct bangsamoro government.

“These fatalities were brought to a funeral parlor in Cotabato City Friday night,” Edgar Egas, a Teduray media worker, said.

The injured survivors, about 30, are now confined at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in Cotabato City

BARMM READi also reported that a total of six bridges were either destroyed or shut down as its foundation had been weakened by the floods.

The Nituan Bridge in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte that Lanao Sur and Maguindanao del Norte was closed as of 7 p.m. since its approaches had collapsed.

Images below shared to DXMS Radyo Bida.