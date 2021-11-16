Thousands benefit from latest READi relief missions

COTABATO CITY --- Thousands received food packs -- as pandemic relief support --- from the Bangsamoro government during outreach missions Saturday.

Two teams from the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) then distributed food supplies to 2,755 families in separate relief operations in the towns of Upi, Kabuntalan and Sultan Kudarat.

The Bangsamoro READi is operating under the supervision of Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of the autonomous region.

In a statement Monday, the Bangsamoro READi said among the beneficiaries of Saturday’s relief missions were residents of the flooded Barangay Gambar in Kabuntalan.

More than 40 families in Barangay Senditan in Sultan Kudarat, displaced by hostilities between two local clans, also received food packs delivered to them by Bangsamoro READi personnel.

The conflict-stricken families were forced to relocate to the campus of the Senditan Elementary School in their barangay for fear of getting trapped in the crossfire.

Local officials are still trying to resolve amicably the conflict between the two families.

A team from the Bangsamoro READi also delivered on Saturday food packs for villagers in interior farming enclaves in Upi town via Mayor Ramon Piang, Sr.

The municipalities of Kabuntalan, Sultan Kudarat and Upi are all in the second congressional district of Maguindanao.

Maguindanao is one of the five provinces inside the core territory of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The Bangsamoro READi also gave out food packs on the same day to a number of drivers of tricycles and passenger motorcycles in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 in Cotabato City.