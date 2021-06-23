Thousands join caravan for BTA extension

KORONADAL CITY --- Aboard motorcycles and cars, thousands of Bangsamoro people, including members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), endured the heat for a 100-kilometer, three-province slow-moving caravan to dramatize once again on Wednesday their call to extend the transition period in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Dubbed “Unity Caravan: A Final Call for BTA Extension 2025,” the vehicles rolled out from Cotabato City past 6 a.m. hours before the Council of Leaders meeting in Manila where political leaders in the Bangsamoro region are expected to form a consensus on the bills seeking the extension of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) pending before Congress.

On June 16, President Rodrigo Duterte met with Congress leaders, Bangsamoro government officials headed by Interim Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim and political leaders in the region to discuss the postponement of the BARMM elections and the extension of the transition period from 2022 to 2025.

No consensus was reached during the meeting, according to Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, who revealed that Duterte directed them to convene as Council of Leaders to resolve the issue among themselves before the final meeting with the President in Malacañang on Thursday, June 24.

The unity caravan, organized by civil society organizations in the Bangsamoro region for the political leaders to back the extension of the transition period in the BARMM, was divided into two groups, with the north-bound passing through North Cotabato and the south-bound traversing through Sultan Kudarat province. Both routes criss-cross Maguindanao province.