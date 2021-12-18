  Saturday Dec, 18 2021 08:26:47 PM

Thousands more marijuana uprooted in Lanao Sur

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 05:45 AM Sat Dec 18, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
Authorities immediately burned the uprooted marijuana plants. (From PDEA-BARMM).

COTABATO CITY --- Unfazed by Typhoon Odette, authorities uprooted 10,670 more marijuana plants in Maguing, Lanao del Sur in an operation Thursday, the third haul in just a week.

In a statement Friday, the regional office here of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the marijuana plants were planted on patches of lands with rolling terrain not too far from an abandoned camp of the New Peoples Army in Barangay Dalimbayan in Maguing town.

Combined agents from PDEA-BARMM’s Lanao del Sur office, personnel of the provincial and municipal police forces and the Army’s 5th Infantry Battalion immediately set the marijuana plants on fire after collecting samples as evidence for the prosecution of propagators.

PDEA agents and investigators from the Lanao del Sur provincial police office placed at no less than P7 million their estimate of the marijuana plants uprooted Thursday, amid strong winds and downpours spawned by Typhoon Odette.  

The feat was preceded by two PDEA raids in the same barangay last week that resulted in the confiscation, in both operations, of 19,670 marijuana plants,

The spots where the marijuana plants were propagated surround a small NPA enclave whose occupants were driven away by soldiers following an hour-long encounter a day before the illegal farms were discovered.

NPA fronts in Lanao del Sur and in nearby Bukidnon province have a reputation for propagating marijuana plants and for conniving with traffickers of shabu to generate money needed to sustain their needs.

 

