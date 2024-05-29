Ties of drug rings in Zambo peninsula, Central Mindanao seen

COTABATO CITY - The entrapment on Tuesday in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato of three drug peddlers from Zamboanga City and the Bangsamoro region’s Sulu province gave credence to assertions by security and local government officials about links of drug dealers in Central Mindanao with counterparts in the Zamboanga peninsula.

Policemen seized P13.9 million worth of shabu from a 36-year-old woman named Marhaya Aziz Abdullah and her two male accomplices, Kadapi Karim Jaca, 45, and Ridzmer Nasher Abdulkara, 38, all strangers in Central Mindanao who were entrapped at Room 3 of the Red High Hotel in Barangay Balogo in Pigcawayan by personnel of the Police Regional Office-12 and the Police Drug Enforcement Group-12.

PRO-12’s director, Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, told reporters late Tuesday that Abdullah and Jaca are both from Zamboanga City while Abdulkara hails from Barangay Suba-Suba in Pandami town in Sulu, one of the six provinces in the Bangsamoro region.

All three of them are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the 2.1 kilos of shabu, costing P13.9 million, as evidence against them.

Reports about the connections of drug rings in the Zamboanga peninsula with Central Mindanao-based contacts first circulated after Alnasher Jumdain Mudah, 42, was entrapped by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 on May 7, 2024 in Barangay Sta. Maria in Zamboanga City, an operation that resulted in the confiscation from him of 16 kilos of shabu, worth P108 million.

Unimpeachable sources had told reporters in Cotabato City that the now detained Mudah is connected with the group of the 35-year-old Zacaria Jaji Nandang, who fell in a P34 million worth shabu sting in Barangay Matalin in Malabang town in Lanao del Sur in late April 2024, carried out by units under Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Bangsamoro regional police.

Another large-scale shabu trafficker, Jul-Akmad Abbo Eling, entrapped early this week by personnel of the Zamboanga City Police Office in Barangay Sinunuc in Zamboanga City in an operation that resulted in the confiscation from him of P8.1 million worth shabu, was also reported to have links with illegal drug dealers in Cotabato City and in nearby Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces.

Local executives in the Bangsamoro region, who are overtly supporting the government's anti-narcotics campaign, told reporters Eling was touted as an accomplice of the now detained drug den operator Wajid Ibrahim Galib, entrapped in an uptown area in Cotabato City on March 9, 2024 by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Galib, 63, a public school teacher who hails from Tawi-Tawi, and two his two accomplices, John Lloyd Fernandez Compaña, 23, and the 25-year-old Ridzwan Ismael Abdulgani, are now being prosecuted by PDEA-BARMM in a court in Cotabato City.

Tipsters who helped PDEA-BARMM entrap Galib more than two months ago said last week that he is a friend of Eling and that they met clandestinely in Zamboanga City whenever he went home to Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.