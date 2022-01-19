  Wednesday Jan, 19 2022 02:31:26 AM

Today's Region 12 COVID-19 infections rise to 278

Breaking News • 19:45 PM Tue Jan 18, 2022
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 18, 2022 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-EIGHT (278) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FORTY-SIX (46) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. The 58,317th reported confirmed case, 77 years old female. Cause of death is Acute Respiratory Failure, Community-Acquired Pneumonia High Risk, and COVID -19 Confirmed.

Overall, there are a total of 58,469 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,190 (2.04%) are active cases, 54,936 (93.96%) recoveries and 2,323 (3.97%) COVID-19 related deaths.

