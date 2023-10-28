TOG-12 personnel hold outreach program, clean up drive in MagNorte

AWANG, Maguindanao del Norte – The Tactical Operations Group 12 (TOG 12), the Philippine Air Force’s wings in Central Mindanao, remains an unwavering partner in the pursuit of peace and development within the region. Thanks to the steadfast support of our counterparts, stakeholders, and non-government organizations, we have achieved our mission successfully.

On October 10, 2023, TOG 12, based here Norte, joined hands with its dedicated partners and counterparts to conduct visitation and hold outreach program to visit to Barangay Tapian, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte. The team received a warm welcome from the barangay officials who graciously led us through the areas in desperate need of assistance. In response to this call, on October 13, 2023, the committed personnel of TOG 12 ingeniously converted empty fuel drums into water reservoirs to address the water scarcity issues, particularly affecting the local daycare center.

Additionally, on the same day, the TOG 12 CMO personnel, in collaboration with the PAFCMOG and Philippine Air Force reservists, meticulously inspected the facilities of Tapian Elementary School, diligently noting the school's requirements for upcoming projects, which will be shared with our unit's stakeholders.

In another inspiring initiative on October 14, 2023, a team comprising TOG 12 members, barangay officials from Tapian, DOS, Maguindanao del Norte, PAFCMOG personnel, and Philippine Air Force reservists united for a coastal cleanup. They conscientiously collected plastic bottles, cellophane, and other organic materials washed ashore in Brgy. Tapian. This seemingly small act epitomizes the profound dedication of Philippine Air Force members, local government units, counterparts, stakeholders, and non-government organizations in advancing peace and development throughout the nation.