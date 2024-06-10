  Monday Jun, 10 2024 11:36:42 PM

TOP 7 of OCC "ARAMSIDLAK" Class 60-2024 is from Aleosan

Local News • 23:15 PM Mon Jun 10, 2024
30
By: 
Kampilan DPAO

TOP 7 of OCC "ARAMSIDLAK" Class 60-2024

P2Lt. Melchor A. Talabon Jr. PA from Aleosan, North Cotabato is the Top 7 Of OCC "ARAMSIDLAK" Class 60-2024. He graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Secondary Education Major in Mathematics at Southern Christian College, Midsayap, North Cotabato.

P2Lt Talabon is a Licensed Professional Teacher and former enlisted personnel with the rank of Corporal at the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, Armor Division for almost four years. To serve the country pushed him to endure the hardship and different challenges in the Officer Candidate School and become one of the finest leaders of the Philippine Army.

                 May be an image of 5 people and text

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

TOP 7 of OCC "ARAMSIDLAK" Class 60-2024 is from Aleosan

TOP 7 of OCC "ARAMSIDLAK" Class 60-2024 P2Lt. Melchor A. Talabon Jr. PA from Aleosan, North Cotabato is the Top 7 Of OCC "ARAMSIDLAK" Class 60-...

Inabandonang smuggled cigarettes, narekober ng PNP sa Maguindanao Norte

SAMPUNG malalaking kahon na may lamang mga smuggled na sigarilyo ang narekober ng mga pulis sa Barangay Ungap, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte...

17 mga bahay sa Cotabato City tinupok ng apoy nitong weekend

ITO ANG kinumpirma sa Radyo Bida ni Cotabato City Bureau of Fire Protection Spokesperson FO2 Anthony Henilo kung saan naganap ang sunog sa bahagi ng...

2 estudyante mula Kidapawan, patay sa vehicular crash sa Sarangani province

KIDAPAWAN CITY - DALAWANG Criminology students ng Central Mindanao Colleges (CMC) ang nasawi sa nangyaring vehicular crash sa Malungon, Sarangani...

Wanted MILF with P1.3-M reward money for his arrest falls in Marawi City

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - In a significant law enforcement operation, a team from the CIDG Lanao Del Sur PFU, supported by PIT RIU15...