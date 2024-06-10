TOP 7 of OCC "ARAMSIDLAK" Class 60-2024 is from Aleosan

TOP 7 of OCC "ARAMSIDLAK" Class 60-2024

P2Lt. Melchor A. Talabon Jr. PA from Aleosan, North Cotabato is the Top 7 Of OCC "ARAMSIDLAK" Class 60-2024. He graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Secondary Education Major in Mathematics at Southern Christian College, Midsayap, North Cotabato.

P2Lt Talabon is a Licensed Professional Teacher and former enlisted personnel with the rank of Corporal at the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, Armor Division for almost four years. To serve the country pushed him to endure the hardship and different challenges in the Officer Candidate School and become one of the finest leaders of the Philippine Army.