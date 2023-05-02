Tornado ravage seaside Maguindanao Norte village 

COTABATO CITY - A tornado from the sea flattened shanties, felled dozens of palm and orchard trees and destroyed six small motorized fishing boats in nearby Datu Blah Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte Saturday.

Mayor Marshall Sinsuat, chairman of the Datu Blah Sinsuat municipal disaster risk reduction and management council, told reporters Tuesday he has dispatched emergency responders to attend to the needs of affected villagers in Barangay Nalkan, worst hit by the tornado, something they have never experienced before.

Two large cattles were killed when falling coconut trees hit both, a report from the Nalkan barangay government stated.

"Six small motorized fishing boats were also damaged," Sinsuat said.

Sinsuat said barangay officials and personnel of their Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council are together clearing Barangay Nalkan from debris scattered by the tornado.