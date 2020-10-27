  Tuesday Oct, 27 2020 07:23:48 AM

Tornado wrecks 3 seaside barangays in Sultan Kudarat province

Climate Change/Environment • 19:15 PM Mon Oct 26, 2020
90
By: 
John M. Unson
The tornado caused damages to buildings in Palimbang. (Photos from Jun Mangulamas)

SULTAN KUDARAT --- Dozens of large trees fell and a number of structures were damaged when a tornado swept through three barangays in the seaside Palimbang town Sunday.

The Palimbang disaster risk reduction and management council, personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection and members of the emergency reaction group Katiacap have still been clearing the adjoining Barangays Milbuk, San Roque and Libua from debris scattered by the tornado.

Mayor Joenime Kapina, chairperson of the Palimbang municipal disaster risk reduction and management council, said Monday the municipal police and the Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion are helping the MDRRCM respond to the emergency.

Kapina said personnel of the municipal police led by Major Joel Martinez are still assessing the situation of the villagers affected by the incident.

A number of buildings in the three barangays were damaged, hit by trees uprooted by the tornado.

Hundreds of villagers were displaced by flashfloods that hit coastal areas in Palimbang in late September, spawned by heavy rains in mountain ranges overlooking the municipality.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct. 26, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1. DOH 12, nakapagtala ng 35 mga naka recover sa COVID-19 kagabi. 2. Dalawang mga persons of interest, iniimbestigahan kaugnay ng...

NDBC COVID WATCH: BARMM records lowest single day infection

COTABATO CITY - The Minsitry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao on Monday reported only one case of novel coronavirus disease (...

Dapat tularan: Mlang LGU recognizes lowly worker's honesty

MLANG, North Cotabato – Kusang loob na ibinalik ni Cristano Bacalso alyas “Nonoy” sa may ari ang isang waist pack na naglalaman ng mahigit P80,000...

Tornado wrecks 3 seaside barangays in Sultan Kudarat province

SULTAN KUDARAT --- Dozens of large trees fell and a number of structures were damaged when a tornado swept through three barangays in the seaside...

Historic Malabang town rising from underdevelopment

LANAO DEL SUR --- There are 33 street sweepers now maintaining cleanliness in the old seaside Malabang town, something residents have never ever...