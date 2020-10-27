Tornado wrecks 3 seaside barangays in Sultan Kudarat province

SULTAN KUDARAT --- Dozens of large trees fell and a number of structures were damaged when a tornado swept through three barangays in the seaside Palimbang town Sunday.

The Palimbang disaster risk reduction and management council, personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection and members of the emergency reaction group Katiacap have still been clearing the adjoining Barangays Milbuk, San Roque and Libua from debris scattered by the tornado.

Mayor Joenime Kapina, chairperson of the Palimbang municipal disaster risk reduction and management council, said Monday the municipal police and the Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion are helping the MDRRCM respond to the emergency.

Kapina said personnel of the municipal police led by Major Joel Martinez are still assessing the situation of the villagers affected by the incident.

A number of buildings in the three barangays were damaged, hit by trees uprooted by the tornado.

Hundreds of villagers were displaced by flashfloods that hit coastal areas in Palimbang in late September, spawned by heavy rains in mountain ranges overlooking the municipality.