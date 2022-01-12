Trader of kitchen utensils, son, robbed, killed in Maguindanao

BARIRA, Maguindanao --- For having only P2,000 cash, robbers shot dead an ambulant trader of kitchen utensils and his son in an attack here Monday.

The Barira municipal police identified the fatalities as Richard Bigcas and son, Richie, who both died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

They were selling kitchen wares and other merchandise in a secluded area here when four gunmen approached them and, at gunpoint, asked for money in exchange for their safety.

The spouse of Bigcas, Lorna, witnessed the attack.

She told probers the suspects were irked when they learned that they only had P2,000 cash for them.

The suspects reportedly demanded P20,000 from the victims.

They shot Bigcas and his son, who tried to intervene, for failing to give them the amount.

Lorna managed to run away as the suspects searched the trouser pockets of the victims and their vehicle.

Probers from the Barira municipal police station are still clueless on the identity of the culprits.