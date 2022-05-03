  Tuesday May, 03 2022 06:15:54 PM

Trader from Lambayong, SK shot dead in Tacurong City

Local News • 05:15 AM Tue May 3, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
Jerry Gacayan died on the spot in Monday’s gun attack in Tacurong City. (Courtesy of Ryan Tuang)

TACURONG CITY --- A lone gunman shot dead in an attack here Monday a businessman residing in nearby President Quirino town in Sultan Kudarat.  

In an initial report, the Tacurong City Police Office identified the fatality as Jerry Gacayan, who died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

The victim was attacked by a man armed with a pistol while having his vehicle cleaned in a carwash stall along General Luna Street in Tacurong City.

The police have launched a hunt for the suspect.

Probers are still trying to identify the suspect and his motive for killing Gacayan. 

 

