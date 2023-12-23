  Saturday Dec, 23 2023 09:17:18 PM

Traffic enforcer, electrician killed in Cotabato City attacks

Peace and Order • 19:45 PM Sat Dec 23, 2023
45
By: 
John Felix Unson
Traffic enforcer Haron Saliao died on the spot in a gun attack at a busy thoroughfare in Cotabato City on Friday. (Cotabato City Police Office)

COTABATO CITY --- A traffic enforcer and an electrician were killed in separate gun attacks in stretches of busy thoroughfares here in just two days.

The on-duty Haron Saliao was shot with a pistol repeatedly on Friday afternoon by a still unidentified attacker along Rufino Alonzo Street here, killing him on the spot.

Col. Querubin Manalang, Jr., city police director, said the gunman managed to escape amid the commotion triggered by the gunshots that reverberated through the scene, close to business establishments.

Last Thursday, gunmen killed in an ambush at Tulingan Street in Barangay Bagua 2 here the electrician Rico Eman while riding his motorcycle on his way to work.

His attackers had also escaped even before responding barangay tanods and policemen could reach the scene.

Manalang said police investigators are still trying to determine who were responsible for the two atrocities that left Saliao and Eman dead.

He said corresponding criminal cases shall be filed against them once identified.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

DBM to ensure transparent use of 2024 budget

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management on Saturday assured the public of the national government’s transparent utilization of the PHP5...

Traffic enforcer, electrician killed in Cotabato City attacks

COTABATO CITY --- A traffic enforcer and an electrician were killed in separate gun attacks in stretches of busy thoroughfares here in just two days...

SAF commando hurt in Sulu ambush

MANILA – A member of the police’s elite Special Action Force (SAF) was injured in an ambush by still unidentified attackers in Sulu...

Workforce supports new BARMM local government minister

COTABATO CITY - Employees of the Bangsamoro local government ministry have assured to support their newly-appointed minister's peace and development...

5 kalalakihan huli sa anti-drug operation ng Army at PNP sa Maguindanao del Sur

  NAPIGILAN ng mga pulis ang tangka sanang pagpupuslit ng iligal na droga ng limang mga kalalakihan matapos silang mahuli sa police...