Traffic enforcer, electrician killed in Cotabato City attacks

COTABATO CITY --- A traffic enforcer and an electrician were killed in separate gun attacks in stretches of busy thoroughfares here in just two days.

The on-duty Haron Saliao was shot with a pistol repeatedly on Friday afternoon by a still unidentified attacker along Rufino Alonzo Street here, killing him on the spot.

Col. Querubin Manalang, Jr., city police director, said the gunman managed to escape amid the commotion triggered by the gunshots that reverberated through the scene, close to business establishments.

Last Thursday, gunmen killed in an ambush at Tulingan Street in Barangay Bagua 2 here the electrician Rico Eman while riding his motorcycle on his way to work.

His attackers had also escaped even before responding barangay tanods and policemen could reach the scene.

Manalang said police investigators are still trying to determine who were responsible for the two atrocities that left Saliao and Eman dead.

He said corresponding criminal cases shall be filed against them once identified.