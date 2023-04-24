Traffic rerouting kaugnay ng SRAA meet, ipinatutupad sa Kidapawan

LOOK: Mga Paalala mula sa City Government of Kidapawan para lagay ng trapiko at mga daan para sa gagawing pagbubukas ng SRAA Meet 2023 ngayon, April 24.

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

Here is the Traffic Management and Enforcement Unit (TMEU) Route Plan for the SOCCSKSARGEN REGIONAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (SRAA '23) MEET Opening Day on April 24, 2023 to be held at Magsaysay Eco Park, Brgy Magsaysay, Kidapawan City.

One-way route of National Highway of Kidapawan-Mlang route, particularly at Crossing Baroy Magsaysay up to Crossing Maligaya/Balindog/Singao road from 12NN-9PM

One way traffic from Crossing Baroy-Magsaysay to Maligaya-Balindog and Maligaya-Singao

From M’lang going to Kidapawan City proper, reroute to Maligaya-Balindog and Maligaya-Singao

TMEU Office will deploy Traffic Enforcers and install signages in every alternate route as guide to motor vehicles passing by

Kidapawan City will also have Mural Canvass Program in line with the SRAA Opening at Cathedral. TMEU will also temporarily close the National Highway from Landbank to Crossing Suerte from 2:30PM-3:30PM. We had also our alternate routes for convenience of the motorists

For any other concerns about the route/rerouting and traffic management please contact TMEU Hotline No.09204004266

Courtesy: City Government of Kidapawan