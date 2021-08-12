Trafficker of endangered parrots arrested in Sarangani

SARANGANI --- The Maritime Police seized two endangered Eclectus parrots from a wildlife trafficker who sold both to non-uniformed policemen for P33,500 in Alabel town Tuesday.

In a statement Wednesday, the Sarangani Maritime Police unit identified the suspect as John Patrick Toribio, 28.

Toribio fell in a sting laid by Police Maritime agents and personnel of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office-Alabel.

He was immediately frisked and cuffed by Maritime police operatives after selling to buyers disguised as bird collectors the two Eclectus parrots during a tradeoff Tuesday along a stretch of a highway in Barangay Baluntay in Alabel, Sarangani.

The sting that led to the arrest of Toribio and the confiscation from him of the two Eclectus parrots (Eclectus Roratus) was assisted by members of the 2nd Maneuver Platoon of the Sarangani Provincial Police.

Police probers and officials of MENRO-Alabel are now trying to determine who supplies Toribio with parrots he sells clandestinely to collectors.

Toribio was entrapped barely two weeks after a police team in nearby Koronadal City arrested business partners Jay Suat and Charissa Amisola for possession of 20 Philippine hanging parrots for sale.

The green hanging parrots (Loriculos Philippensis) seized from the duo reportedly came from poachers in hinterland forests in South Cotabato’s adjoining T’boli, Lake Sebu, Surallah and Tampakan towns.

Suat and Amisola had been charged with violation of Republic Act 9147, also known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.