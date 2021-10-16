  Saturday Oct, 16 2021 05:32:49 PM

Troops foil roadside bombing in Basilan

Teofilo Garcia

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Government security forces have foiled a roadside bombing and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Basilan province on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade commander and concurrent Joint Task Force (JTF)-Basilan chief, said the IED was recovered shortly before 7 a.m. along the roadside in Sitio Panansangan, Barangay Sengal, Lamitan City where a road construction project was ongoing.

Gobway said a concerned citizen alerted the police about the IED. The police, in turn, informed the Army’s 68th Infantry Battalion.

“It (IED) was placed in a plastic bag and planted [on] the side of the road,” he said.

Soldiers and policemen immediately cordoned off the area where the IED was discovered.

