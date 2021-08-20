Troops intensify monitoring vs. NPA extortion activities

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Government troops have intensified their monitoring against extortion activities by New People’s Army (NPA) rebels based in the mountainous tri-boundaries of Sarangani, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat provinces.

Col. Eduardo Gubat, commanding officer of the Army’s 603rd Infantry Brigade, said Thursday they received reports that some personalities and companies in the area have been receiving extortion demands from the rebels.

He said they are currently validating recent reports that numerous sacks of rice and other supplies have reached the supposed NPA enclaves in the area.

“We’re still determining the origin or possible sources of those supplies,” Gubat said in a radio interview.

He said law enforcement agencies and intelligence units are also investigating the matter in coordination with concerned officials.

The Army official, who previously headed the Army-led Joint Task Force GenSan, said such activities should be stopped as it is considered as “terrorist financing”.