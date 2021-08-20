  Friday Aug, 20 2021 04:06:12 AM

Troops intensify monitoring vs. NPA extortion activities

Local News • 20:00 PM Thu Aug 19, 2021
33
By: 
PNA

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Government troops have intensified their monitoring against extortion activities by New People’s Army (NPA) rebels based in the mountainous tri-boundaries of Sarangani, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat provinces.

Col. Eduardo Gubat, commanding officer of the Army’s 603rd Infantry Brigade, said Thursday they received reports that some personalities and companies in the area have been receiving extortion demands from the rebels.

He said they are currently validating recent reports that numerous sacks of rice and other supplies have reached the supposed NPA enclaves in the area.

“We’re still determining the origin or possible sources of those supplies,” Gubat said in a radio interview.

He said law enforcement agencies and intelligence units are also investigating the matter in coordination with concerned officials.

The Army official, who previously headed the Army-led Joint Task Force GenSan, said such activities should be stopped as it is considered as “terrorist financing”.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID-19 UPDATE: 12 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Soccsksargen, 319 new infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 19, 2021 (6:00pm) THREE-HUNDRED-NINETEEN (319) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-ONE...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Aug. 21

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate rotten pole replacement, the Cotabato Light and Power Company has scheduled power interruption on Saturday, August 21,...

8 BARMM solons seek creation of regional archives office

COTABATO CITY – Eight lawmakers of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have joined hands to author a bill that would...

Troops intensify monitoring vs. NPA extortion activities

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Government troops have intensified their monitoring against extortion activities by New People’s Army (NPA) rebels...

4 more members renounce membership with outlawed BIFF

COTABATO CITY --- Four more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, two of them henchmen of the long wanted Kagui Karialan, surrendered...