Trough of LPA to bring rain showers over Mindanao

By: 
Ma. Cristina Arayata

MANILA – The trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility will bring rain showers over most parts of Mindanao, the weather bureau said Monday.

The LPA, last tracked 474 km. east-southeast of General Santos City, has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, said Obet Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

He said the LPA's trough would cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over many areas in Mindanao.

PAGASA warned of the possibility of flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains and during severe thunderstorms.

Badrina said warm weather would prevail over the Visayas and Luzon but isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms are still likely.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas continue to prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)

