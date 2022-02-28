  Monday Feb, 28 2022 09:58:17 PM

Trough of LPA to bring rains over parts of Visayas, Mindanao

WEATHER • 11:30 AM Mon Feb 28, 2022
31
By: 
Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA

MANILA – The trough of a low pressure area (LPA) will bring rains over Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Davao Region, the weather bureau said on Monday.

"This LPA is not expected to go near or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility. However, this will bring rains over a huge part of Mindanao and some parts of the Visayas," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Grace Castañeda said in the agency's 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

Residents of these areas must take precautions against possible flooding or landslides during moderate to heavy rains, Castañeda added.

The easterlies affecting Luzon and the rest of the Visayas will cause warm and humid weather, and chances of rains that may last for a short period, according to Castañeda.

PAGASA forecast isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Flash floods or landslides are also likely during severe thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, and the eastern section of central and southern Luzon, the Visayas, Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

Fishing boats and other small sea vessels are alerted against moderate to rough seas in the eastern seaboard of the Visayas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

