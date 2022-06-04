  Saturday Jun, 04 2022 08:26:58 AM

Truck driver nabbed for shabu peddling

Local News • 11:15 AM Fri Jun 3, 2022
58
By: 
John M. Unson
State agents had seized P40,000 worthy of shabu from Francis Fran. (From PDEA-12)

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities clamped down a shabu peddler after selling P40,000 worth of his illegal merchandise in a tradeoff with agents Thursday in Arakan, North Cotabato.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, said Friday Francis Fran shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the shabu confiscated from him as evidence.

Duquitan said Fran, a truck driver, was entrapped Thursday afternoon in Barangay Katipunan in Arakan, an upland town in North Cotabato by combined PDEA-12 agents and personnel of the local and provincial police offices.

The suspect had reportedly used his being a truck driver as cover for his peddling of shabu in certain towns in North Cotabato province. 

 

