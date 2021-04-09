  Friday Apr, 09 2021 01:26:49 PM

Truck plows store in Makilala, N. Cotabato, hurts woman

Local News • 12:15 PM Fri Apr 9, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photos by Glennshio Macallan TajanTajan shared to DXND Radyo Bida Kidapawan.

MAKILALA, North Cotabato - A storekeeper here was slightly injured after a cargo truck plowed her store in Barangay POblacion at about 9 a.m. today.

Store owner Cherry Mae Mesias Orteza said she noticed the cargo truck, more known as "wing van," parked beside the highway and its driver alighted while the engine was still on.

Suddenly, the truck moved forward and plowed the store, a vulcanizing shop and nearby structures.

 

