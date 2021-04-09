Truck plows store in Makilala, N. Cotabato, hurts woman

MAKILALA, North Cotabato - A storekeeper here was slightly injured after a cargo truck plowed her store in Barangay POblacion at about 9 a.m. today.

Store owner Cherry Mae Mesias Orteza said she noticed the cargo truck, more known as "wing van," parked beside the highway and its driver alighted while the engine was still on.

Suddenly, the truck moved forward and plowed the store, a vulcanizing shop and nearby structures.