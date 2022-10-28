TS Paeng: BARMM Gov’t’s disaster response to flood-affected areas ongoing

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government, through the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), is currently responding to the flood-affected residents in the region due to continuous rains spawned by Tropical Storm Paeng on Oct. 28, 2022.

Together with the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) and other ministries, food, non-food items, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities, and other goods are now being distributed to ensure that the basic needs of those affected families and individuals are met.

MSSD has delivered a total of 700 Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meals and rice to Cotabato City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRMMO).

A total of 500 RTEs from the MSSD Maguindanao Provincial Office have been immediately distributed to the affected families, including the 56 residents from Brgy. Rosary Heights 7, which currently houses the office of the MSSD regional office.

Also, the Ministry set up a community kitchen at their provincial office in Maguindanao to serve meals to people in need.

MSSD fieldworkers continue to conduct monitoring, assessment, and coordination with Local Government Units (LGUs) in preparation for relief operations in various provinces.

Meanwhile, READi has also conducted evacuation and rescue operations for flood victims who are needing help.

The rescue and recovery operation is ongoing in areas badly affected by the tropical storm, such as Cotabato City and the towns of Dalican in Datu Odin Sinsuat (DOS), Upi, Datu Blah Sinsuat (DBS), and Parang in Maguindanao Del Norte.

BARMM’s Interior and Local Government Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said, “we are still experiencing rains and we should be vigilant. The best option in areas of prone to flooding and landslide is to immediately leave the area.”

Sinarimbo also appealed to all other trained rescuers such as the Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) to report voluntarily for the capability of the Emergency Operation Center during the ongoing rescue and recovery operations.