  Monday Jun, 07 2021 09:57:58 PM

Tulunan mayor gets COVID-19

Local News • 14:15 PM Mon Jun 7, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez
Tulunan Mayor Reuel Pip Limbungan.

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Another town mayor in North Cotabato province have tested positive of Covid-19.

In a radio interview over Radyo Bida Kidapawan, Mayor Reuel Pip Limbungan of Tulunan, North Cotabato admitted that he received his RT-PCR positive results on June 4 but he remained asymptomatic.

“I am now isolated,” Limbungan said without specifically revealing his location.

Limbungan said he could not say where he got the virus, however, he stressed that all the 20 he worked with everyday were negative of the virus based on antigen tests.

However, they were advised to self-isolate and report to nearest Barangay Health Emergency Response Team.

The Tulunan Municipal Health Office has started contact tracing to all people who may have close contact with the mayor in the past seven days.

Earlier, Limbungan tested negative of the virus based on his RT-PCR results after having close contact with Alamada Mayor Jesus Sacdalan who tested positive of the virus on May 19. 

Sacdalan sa fully healed.

