UBJP: Alegasyon ni Mayor Maglangit isang propaganda

COTABATO CITY - Pinabulaanan ni MILG-BARMM Minister Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba ang mga sinabi ni Kapatagan Lanao del Sur Mayor Raida Bansil Maglangit sa isinagawang general assembly ng BARMM Grand Coalition kanina sa Bongao Tawi-tawi.

Iginiit ni Minister Alba propaganda lamang ito ng ibang partido at hindi totoo na tinakot nila ang mga alkalde sa rehiyon na suportahan ang United Bangsamoro Justice Party o UBJP dahil kung hindi ipapa-audit sila sa Commission on Audit (COA).

Pinasinungalingan din nito ang pahayag ni dating ARMM governor at kasalukuyang Basilan congressman Mujiv Hataman na peke ang pagpupulong na ginawa nila sa Maynila na pinangunahan ni P. Bongbong Marcos Jr.

Narito ang kanyang opisyal na pahayag:

KNOW your FACTS, so you can tell that what they spread is PROPAGANDA.

1. The President of the Republic of the Philippines, through the Special Assistant to the President, called for a meeting/dialogue on June 24, 2024 in Manila with BARMM Mayors. Recognizing the autonomy of the BARMM, they requested the MILG to cause the dissemination of the invitation to all concerned.

2. 78 Mayors attended the meeting. 6 Mayors from the Province of Sulu signified their intention to attend and were actually already in Manila at the time, but in the end were a no-show, meaning, all Mayors from said province did not attend.

3. There was no lobbying or discussion about No Election in the BARMM in 2025. Some may have even recorded the President’s statement.

4. The President came, as seen in pictures from the meeting, which means it was NOT a FAKE MALACANANG call arranged by the BARMM.

5. We congratulate all 28 SGLG awardees (2023) from BARMM. We will continue to assist and encourage you to sustain your awardee status.

6. The UBJP, being a genuinely-principled political party, does not engage in mudslinging during and in any of its assemblies. The Party strongly advocates for reforms and believes that in order to change the system, we need to change our behaviors.

7. The UBJP supports the call for clean, honest, peaceful, credible, and democratic elections in 2025. In shaa Allah.