UBJP condemns killing of Datu Jam Sinsuat

COTABATO CITY – The United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), political party of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) has condemned the murder of Datu Jam Q. Sinsuat on Friday.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, UBJP secretary general, issued the condemnation after Datu Jam was shot dead outside a Mosque in Barangay Daliban, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

“We condemn the brutal killing of one of our Party leaders in Dalican, Datu Jam Q. Sinsuat, Sr,” Sinarimbo said.

The Datu Jam was murdered yesterday as he stepped out of the mosque after the Friday congregational prayer in Poblacion Dalican.

He was a former Barangay Chair of Poblacion Dalican, DOS and was the mayoral candidate of the UBJP for Datu Odin Sinsuat town in the May 2022 elections.

“The UBJP notes with concern the continuing harassment and attack against its officials and party leaders since the elections and immediately thereafter,” Sinarimbo said.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to conduct a swift and thorough investigation and immediately bring the perpetrators and everyone behind this to the bars of justice,” he added.

“We express our sincerest condolences to the family of Datu Jam. We pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings and grant him jannatul firdaus”