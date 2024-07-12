UBJP launching massive voters' education for BARMM parliamentary polls

COTABATO CITY – The United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) that the party will launch massive voters’ education in five provinces and the Special Geographic Area after a survey by the Institute for Autonomy and Governance.

This was revealed by UBJP spokesperson Engr. Mohajirin Ali during a news conference Wednesday at its headquarters in Cotabato City.

The survey showed that majority of the likely voters in BARMM say they have no knowledge at all of the new voting system and features of the first ever parliamentary elections in 2025.

Ali admitted that the election system is new to the people of BARMM and the electorate shall be filling in two official ballots, one for BARMM and the other for national midterm elections.

Ali also revealed that the party would make public its nominees for the first-ever parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro region.

“The names of our nominees will be forwarded to the Commission on Elections by the end of August this year,” Ali said.

Under parliamentary form of government, the Members of Parliament will come from political parties duly recognized by the Comelec, district representatives and sectoral representatives.

The basic qualifications to become parliament members are: Filipino citizen, registered voter in BARMM, able to read and write and should be 25 years old and above at time of election except when they are youth representatives.

“We have qualified nominees and during the party convention sometime in August, they will be introduced to the public,” he added.