CAMP DARAPANAN, Maguindanao -- The leadership of the Moro Islammic Liberation Front (MILF) and its political arm, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), today endorsed Vie President Leni Robredo's presidential bid.

Robredo flew to Maguindanao to be present during the formal declaration of support that came as she celebrates her birthday.

It was the first time that the MILF has publicly declare support to a presidential aspirant.