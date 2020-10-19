  Monday Oct, 19 2020 03:07:52 PM

UDATE: Fruit dealer slain in gun, grenade attack

Local News • 06:30 AM Mon Oct 19, 2020
By: 
WILLIAMOR MAGBANUA with reports from Edwin Fernandez
The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the Kidapawan City Hospital. (Imaghe shared to DXND by victim's kin)

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – A fruit dealer was killed when shot by an unidentified gunman in Barangay Singao here Sunday night, police said.

Lt. Colonel Ramil Hojilla, Kidapawan City police director, identified the victim as Mark Romerde, 45, a resident of Barangay Singao.

Initial investigation showed that Romerde and his wife were sitting in front of their roadside home when a man emerged from nowhere.

The man was reportedly looking for the victim. After Romerde introduced himself, the man shot him four times at about 8:15 p.m.

Jim Batislaong, Singao village councilman, said four shots were heard followed by a loud explosion.

“The wife of Romerde has escaped unhurt,” Batislaong said.

Hojilla said the grenade was lobbed in front of the victim’s house but nobody was hurt.

Responding village officials rushed Romerde to the Kidapawan City hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Motive of the attack remained unknown as police continues its investigation. 

