UN remains committed to success of Bangsamoro transition – UN rep

COTABATO CITY — A United Nations (UN) representative who visited the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament confirmed on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 that the UN remains committed to the success of the Bangsamoro Transition.

Gustavo González, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines, delivered this message during his delegation’s visit at Session No. 52 of the Parliament’s Second Regular Session.

González emphasized the UN is a global community of knowledge and they have participated in hundreds of ‘peace processes.’

“This experience, this knowledge is at your disposal. So I strongly encourage you to seize this opportunity and make the most of what the UN can offer,” he said.

Furthermore, González also conveyed the congratulatory message of UN Secretary General António Guterres to the BARMM leadership on its recent foundation anniversary celebration and the significant achievements for the past two years.

“You have now 2 years, plenty of challenges but with very concrete achievement. The Secretary General is proud of engaging the UN in this process. Significant achievements have been accomplished since the establishment of BARMM including the forming of the transitional government and the Parliament, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority institutionalizing moral governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim,” González said.

González stressed ‘we need to join our efforts, work together and build coalitions’.

“This is the moment where the close work between BARMM and UN is fundamental. Today, with all the challenges that we have hit and with the support of the UN, I believe that we can be part of this transformation of the history of the Philippines,” González said. (GALao, Publication and Media Relations Division, BTA Parliament)