UNDP, MOLE-BARMM tie-up takes off

COTABATO CITY --- The United Nations Development Programme and the Bangsamoro labor ministry agreed Wednesday to cooperate in setting up a data management information system to boost services to the labor sector in five southern provinces.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Bangsamoro Labor Minister Romeo Sema and a senior staff of the UNDP in the country, Winston Aylmer Camariñas, have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) detailing how the entities they each represent shall forge ahead together with the creation of a data management information system essential to the empowerment of workers and employers in the autonomous region.

“This support from a foreign benefactor is a tacit indication that there is confidence from foreign donors on the BARMM government. We are happy with this,” Sema said.

Camariñas also turned over to the Ministry of Labor and Employment –BARMM Wednesday, to cap off the crafting of the MOA, eight units of laptop computers and 13 tablets for the project.

In a meeting just two weeks ago, two British dignitaries and Sema also reached a consensus to work together for the welfare of decommissioned Moro guerillas covered by the Mindanao peace process.

Lord Jack McConnell of the House of Lords, United Kingdom, Matthew Hedges of the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) and Sema talked about interventions meant to strengthen democracy in the regional government and its constituent-communities.

They met at the office of the Bangsamoro labor ministry in Cotabato City.

The WFD works with parliaments, political parties and civil society groups as part of an effort to enhance political systems in other countries and to help ensure transparency and accountability in governments.

The British government is a longtime supporter of the Mindanao peace process --- aiming to put a diplomatic closure to the southern Moro problem hounding the country since the 1970s.