  Tuesday Oct, 13 2020 12:59:27 AM

Unexploded ordnance found in North Cotabato

Local News • 21:15 PM Mon Oct 12, 2020
25
By: 
Rhoderick Beñez

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – An unexploded ordnance (UXO) was accidentally found by a concerned citizen in Purok Cocacola, Barangay Igbaras, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato on October 10, 2020.

The concerned citizen immediately reported the said UXO to the troops of 34th Infantry Battalion after he accidentally found it at 9:00 in the morning.

Personnel of 34th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team conduct safety procedures in the recovery of the UXO.

Upon technical evaluation by the 34th EOD team, it was determined that this was 81mm mortar high explosives cartridge.

“I would like to appeal to the public to do the same and to report any suspicious objects or persons to prevent accidents and terroristic attacks” Major General Juvymax R. Uy, Commander of Joint Task Force Central said.

The army’s 6th Infantry (KAMPILAN) Division Commander thanked the concerned civilian for immediately reporting to the authorities what he had discovered.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC COVID WATCH: More people test positive in Region 12, 19 recover

COTABATO CITY - Nadagdagan pa ng 27 na mga bagong nagpositibo sa Covid 19 ang Soccsksargen ngayong araw. Dahil dito umaabot na sa 1,880 ang bilang...

NDBC COVID WATCH: More people test positive in Region 12, 19 recover

COTABATO CITY - Nadagdagan pa ng 27 na mga bagong nagpositibo sa Covid 19 ang Soccsksargen ngayong araw. Dahil dito umaabot na sa 1,880 ang bilang...

Unexploded ordnance found in North Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – An unexploded ordnance (UXO) was accidentally found by a concerned citizen in Purok Cocacola, Barangay Igbaras,...

Davao imposes earlier curfew hours, liquor ban

DAVAO CITY – Amid the surge in coronavirus cases here, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte issued Monday an executive order enforcing longer curfew hours and...

Farmer kills "King Cobra," Python triggers power interruption in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY - An estimated 8-10 foot python was electrocuted atop a transmission tower of 69KV line in Barnagay Meohao, Kidapawan Ctiy triggered...