Unexploded ordnance found in North Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – An unexploded ordnance (UXO) was accidentally found by a concerned citizen in Purok Cocacola, Barangay Igbaras, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato on October 10, 2020.

The concerned citizen immediately reported the said UXO to the troops of 34th Infantry Battalion after he accidentally found it at 9:00 in the morning.

Personnel of 34th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team conduct safety procedures in the recovery of the UXO.

Upon technical evaluation by the 34th EOD team, it was determined that this was 81mm mortar high explosives cartridge.

“I would like to appeal to the public to do the same and to report any suspicious objects or persons to prevent accidents and terroristic attacks” Major General Juvymax R. Uy, Commander of Joint Task Force Central said.

The army’s 6th Infantry (KAMPILAN) Division Commander thanked the concerned civilian for immediately reporting to the authorities what he had discovered.